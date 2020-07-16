All apartments in Miami-Dade County
1155 NE 113th St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:49 PM

1155 NE 113th St

1155 Northeast 113th Street · (786) 728-5625
Location

1155 Northeast 113th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33161
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new redone, roof, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchens, central A/C, impact windows and flooring; this 3 bedroom 1 full bath unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Porcelain floors through, wood floors in the room complimented by a brand new granite kitchen. Do not miss this opportunity and rent this new Unit and be the first to live it out! Unit B entrance is on the right of property ** Pictures taken during construction; final touches have been made; New appliances and central A/C! *3 months to move-in (1st & 2x security)*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 NE 113th St have any available units?
1155 NE 113th St has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1155 NE 113th St have?
Some of 1155 NE 113th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 NE 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
1155 NE 113th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 NE 113th St pet-friendly?
No, 1155 NE 113th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 1155 NE 113th St offer parking?
No, 1155 NE 113th St does not offer parking.
Does 1155 NE 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 NE 113th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 NE 113th St have a pool?
No, 1155 NE 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 1155 NE 113th St have accessible units?
No, 1155 NE 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 NE 113th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 NE 113th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 NE 113th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1155 NE 113th St has units with air conditioning.
