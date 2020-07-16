1155 NE 113th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand new redone, roof, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchens, central A/C, impact windows and flooring; this 3 bedroom 1 full bath unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Porcelain floors through, wood floors in the room complimented by a brand new granite kitchen. Do not miss this opportunity and rent this new Unit and be the first to live it out! Unit B entrance is on the right of property ** Pictures taken during construction; final touches have been made; New appliances and central A/C! *3 months to move-in (1st & 2x security)*