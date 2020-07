Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court valet service

This is a Condo located at 1800 Northeast 114th Street #402, Miami, has 2 beds, 3 baths, and approximately 1,950 square feet. The property was built in 1975. Beautiful location, excellent views lot off storage huge walking closets and all amenities cable, AC ,valet parking pool ,jacuzzi ,gym ,tennis court big balcony and much more must see. Owner is motivated Use the Locker locate in the front door The unit is for sale include furniture.