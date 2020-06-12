/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:23 PM
192 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10203 Collins Ave
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental minimum 6 months for this beautifully furnished, professionally decorated and equipped to move in. This 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, will bring you so much happiness.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10205 Collins Ave
10205 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bal Harbour Oceanfront seasonal fully furnished residence. Spectacular panoramic views or downtown Miami, Bay and ocean from 3 expansive terraces. This Large corner unit has floor to ceiling windows and flooded with natural light.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9703 Collins Ave
9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$17,600
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10245 Collins Ave
10245 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DRASTICALLY REDUCED !!! PRICE TO RENT !!! UNIT IS AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY , OCEAN FRONT UNIT !!! READY TO MOVE IN !! REDUCED REDUCED !!! READY TO MOVE IN !!! THIS UNIT IS A BIG STUDIO , LIVE ON THE WATER !! ENJOY BEATIFUL VIEWS OF THE WATER, SUNSETS
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9701 COLLINS AV
9701 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSET VIEWS. UNIT FLOWS FROM OCEAN DIRECT TO WEST SIDE OF BLDG FOR CITY AND BAY VIEWS. ST REGIS LIFESTYLE. ULTIMATE LIVING. FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, ELECTRIC BLINDS.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9705 Collins Ave
9705 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional waterfront unit with direct ocean views from all rooms. Elegant marble floors throughout the unit. Located in St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
290 Bal Bay Dr
290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10295 Collins Ave
10295 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the true essence of luxury living at One Bal Harbour, one of the most desirable oceanfront properties in Bal Harbour. Stunning views of the Atlantic ocean, white sandy beaches and the intracoastal waters.
Results within 1 mile of Bal Harbour
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1075 93rd St
1075 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Quiet and very well-located unit. Complete renovated and lovely furnished unit in Bay Harbor Island, just walking distance to the best elementary school in south Florida. Plus, the Bay Harbor Shops, the Harding Avenue Shops, and Houses of Worship.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully remodeled, modern, partial furnished 2BR/2.5 bath in heart of Bay Harbor Islands. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large closets! Very spacious. Gym. Sauna. BBQ (new) 1 parking space more guests. Storage. Bike and kayak storage area.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9381 E Bay Harbor Dr
9381 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
DRASTICALLY REDUCED !! PRICE TO RENT !LOCATION !! LOCATION !! GREAT 1 ONE BEDROOM / 1 .
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10101 E Bay Harbor Dr
10101 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 and half bathroom located on the water of Bay Harbor Island.1000 sqft completely furnished. Very bright and open unit. Big balcony. Open kitchen. Master bathroom has bathtub and shower. Laminate floors throughout.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely furnished, gorgeous and peaceful ! Unit with a private SLIP BOATt! Private dock for boats up to 38 feet in front of the unit can be seen while you are seated in the living room or in the large balcony. The view is simply amazing.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10101 W Bay Harbor Dr
10101 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Iconic artistically furnished in Bay Harbor Islands is a white pearl of a condo, spacious modern living, corner unit with lots of natural light.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9195 COLLINS AV
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
905 sqft
A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9341 COLLINS AVE.
9341 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1277 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE TO RENT !!! REDUCED !! REDUCED !!LIVE RIGH ON THE BEACH 1 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATHS.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9111 E Bay Harbor Dr
9111 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! Enjoy the peaceful life Bay Harbour has to offer. Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath with a newly remodeled kitchen, tile floors. Waterfront building, with gorgeous Intracoastal views from stunning pool deck with heated pool.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9901 E Bay Harbor Dr
9901 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Imagine yourself living in a waterfront community nestled in a beautiful island setting. Now your imagination give way to reality with this exclusive 2 Bed 2 Bath residence. Unit is completely furnished, ready to move in.
