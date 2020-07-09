/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:51 AM
142 Apartments for rent in Gifford, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5060 Harmony Circle
5060 Harmony Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Vacation Retreat. Light bright breezy top floor condo overlooking resort style pool and spa. Updated kitchen, neutral, "Island Décor" Plantation Shutters. Lake and Golf view. Turnkey. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Gifford
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1901 Indian River Boulevard
1901 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
This updated and tastefully decorated condo is located in walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and a short drive over the bridge to barrier island beaches and entertainment. No smokers please.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
15 Royal Palm Pointe
15 Royal Palm Place, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED APARTMENT WITH LARGE DECK (APPROX 1250 SQ FT of living space)OVERLOOKING THE RIVER. SMALL PET CONSIDERED. THERE IS A LARGE FLAT-SCREEN TV & ELEVATOR. FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE RIVER, SUNRISES & SUNSETS.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5175 Eleuthra Circle
5175 Eleuthra Cir, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newer Oakmont model 3/2.5 with two car garage and paver driveway on corner lot. Resort style amenities and impeccably maintained community. Split floor plan, den/office, extra spacious lanai faces lush tropical setting.
Similar Pages
Gifford Apartments with GarageGifford Apartments with GymGifford Apartments with ParkingGifford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLCape Canaveral, FL