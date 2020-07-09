/
apartments with washer dryer
133 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL with washer-dryer
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
705 Bahia Mar Road
705 Bahia Mar Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2214 sqft
Waterfront Concrete Block heated Pool home with NEWLY Renovated kitchen & Furnishings, deep water dock/lift. 3 Bed, 2 Baths, office/Den, Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, SS Appliances, split bedrooms, high Ceilings, on quiet dead-end street.
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!
746 Azalea Lane
746 Azalea Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available May 1, Turnkey furnished for 1-9 months; immaculate smoke free Central Beach home East of A1A, walk to everything, ocean, shops, dining, Vero Beach Art Museum, Riverside Theatre.
3555 Ocean Drive
3555 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Freshly painted fully furnished 2/2 with new stove, washer and dryer. Great for an off season or 2 month seasonal for March and April 2021. Located on Ocean Drive for ease of walking to fine dining, beaches and boutiques.
3412 Mockingbird Drive
3412 Mockingbird Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located less than a 5 minute drive from the beach. Available August 1, 2020.
4400 Highway A1a
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oceanfront Views with Pool. Available Now til January for Off Season. $2750/mnth. Top Floor with Restoration Hardware Decor. Beautiful updated kitchen and bathrooms. W&D Stackable in Unit. Centrally located to all shopping and dining.
636 Flamevine Lane
636 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Central Beach pool home. This beautiful open floor plan 3/2 comes fully furnished and ready for you this winter. Enjoy the backyard oasis getaway, with out door bathroom, summer kitchen and heated pool. Pets allowed with owner approval.
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.
956 Tulip Lane
956 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Cute 2 Bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, CBS home set on beautiful landscaped lot a short stroll from public beach access and Vero's most popular life guarded beach. Large Bedrooms, all tiled floors and eat-in Kitchen.
798 Bougainvillea Lane
798 Bougainvillea Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available for 2020, 3/3 cottage in the heart of Vero Beach's Oceanside Downtown. Walk to restaurants, shops, bars, and Saturday mornings farmers market.
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
915 Jasmine Lane
915 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
South Beach Gem. Steps to beach & 4 great south beach restaurants. Sparkling clean. 3BR/2BA + den/office & enclosed Florida room. Shed for your beach stuff & bikes. Large yard with huge patio & grille for outside living.
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning September for off season furnished rental. Available 2021 Season March & April. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.
535 Honeysuckle Lane
535 Honeysuckle Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Available OFF SEASON ONLY! Furnished 2 Bed - 3 Bath - Sleeps 4 adults - meticulously maintained pool home perfectly located in central beach. New lush landscaping, beautiful hardwood floors, walk to Riverside Park and Theater!
4800 HIGHWAY A1A
4800 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Ocean Front Condo in the heart of Vero Beach! Located on the top floor of a 4 story building (elevator). Beautifully furnished and Completely renovated with 2100 square feet of living area.
1901 Indian River Boulevard
1901 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
This updated and tastefully decorated condo is located in walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and a short drive over the bridge to barrier island beaches and entertainment. No smokers please.
