Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
160 Apartments for rent in Lakewood Park, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6312 Spring Lake Ter Terrace
6312 Spring Lake Terrace, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1513 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/2 Single family home for rent in sought after Portifino Shores. This property has been meticulously maintained to keep you at ease. The gated community is pet and family friendly for your sense of serenity.
1 of 30
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
6108 Santa Margarito Drive
6108 Santa Margarito Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1437 sqft
Exceptional 3 Br, 2 Baths New paint. Lake view and Private pool, Fence . Tile in main living area Carpets in Bedrooms. Ceiling fans and extras.MUST SEE''''''
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5837 Spanish River Road
5837 Spanish River Road, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1950 sqft
Large beautiful 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 car garage home in Portofino Shores, a wonderful gated community with a Clubhouse, Fitness center, Pool, Tennis courts and playground. Separate living and family rooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
5703 Sunberry Circle
5703 Sunberry Circle, Lakewood Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large fresh 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 car garage home in Portofino Shores, a beautifully maintained gated community with a Clubhouse, Heated Pool, Nice Fitness Center, Tennis Courts and Playground. Plank and Tile floors on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood Park
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2075 Bennington Ct SW
2075 Bennington Court SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3840 sqft
2075 Bennington Ct SW Available 08/01/20 Off Season Rental AUG-OCT 4 Bed, 5 Bath luxurious Single Family Home - Grandeur greets you when you enter through double glass doors to spectacular soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms, and Beautiful
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
St. Lucie Village
4250 N Hwy Highway A1a 1005
4250 US Route 1, St. Lucie Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully furnished and extremely comfortable 10th floor direct oceanfront. New kitchen/crown molding, granite, ceramic top range, bottom freezer, hi-hats in raised ceiling. Tile in main rooms. Remodeled bathrooms. W/D in unit.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft & patio overlooking the lake! Newer stainless steel appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room & a separate family room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1879 Grey Falcon Circle
1879 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
VERY DESIRABLE FALCON TRACE. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2193 Harwick Circle
2193 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Brand new construction with open floor plan and large gourmet kitchen. Energy efficient home in community with lots of amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood Park
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Pierce North
2023 ST. Lucie Blvd
2023 Saint Lucie Blvd, Fort Pierce North, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Spacious and Centrally located apartment - Property Id: 133976 Spacious and conveniently located Fort Pierce one bedroom home in a clean and quiet mobile park. Centrally located, and close to shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Pierce North
2114 Donald Avenue
2114 Donald Avenue, Fort Pierce North, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home - Come see this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located in Fort Pierce. Large backyard. Washer and Dryer included. Property is on well water. Contact Courtney at 772.370.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
865 10th Drive
865 10th Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 8/1/20. Desirable culdesac location; Deed restricted manicured subdivision; lawn maintenance included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1059 6th Avenue
1059 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Vero Beach, FL! Oak Villas Townhome! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has been freshly painted, new flooring, new A/C, & updated kitchen with stainless appliances and your very own private patio & yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
131 6th Court Southwest
131 6th Court Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
766 sqft
Cozy 2 beds 1 bath house for rent in a quiet neighborhood, 1 Attached carport, Laminate wood floors through out with central AC. Newer kitchen appliances (fridge, microwave, electric range/stove.) washer & dryer included.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
415 E Waverly Place
415 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully furnished or optional unfurnished, spacious Town home villa in desirable Waverly Place. Attached private courtyard patio and garden makes added outside living space.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
3216 S Lakeview Circle
3216 South Lakeview Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3216 S Lakeview Circle in St. Lucie County. View photos, descriptions and more!
