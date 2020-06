Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

VERY SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CONDO WITH A SCREENED PORCH, FENCED IN AREA, OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM, NEWER APPLIANCES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, WASHER AND DRYER, COMMUNITY POOL, AND MUCH MORE. BASIC CABLE, SEWER, TRASH PICKUP, INTERNET, AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND I-95. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT.