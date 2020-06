Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Check out this unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Melbourne. It's on the top floor of a single family home. Features include refinished wood floors, a deck that comes off back of house, shared laundry area with washer and dryer. Rent includes water, and trash. Sorry but no pets.