4570 Radiant Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool ceiling fan playground tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

We are offering this beautiful lake front home for rent.House features extra large master bedroom / bathroom in second floor with complete privacy.2 bedroom and jack and Jill bathroom in the first floor .Large living room / dining combo with open kitchen facing the water ( Lake) makes this unit more desirable .Washer and dryer are in the first floor also.Back yard with fence on the side makes it perfect for an evening on the lake.Large community pool with BBQ area , tennis court and play ground for kids