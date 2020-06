Amenities

ceiling fan

Conveniently located within walking distance to FIT. This stylish residence is nestled on a large fully fenced in back yard in a desirably tranquil location. This house has a welcoming kitchen/dining area, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a laundry area, and retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, schools, and transportation.