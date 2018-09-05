2782 Rhonda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

OWNER OFFERING 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY 6/1/2020. Ready for move in at Coral Gardens. This 2/2 features a split bedroom plan, screened porch/patio as well as a storage room on the patio. Centrally located within minutes to Interstate 95 and the beaches. It is walking distance to major shopping areas like Walmart super Center, Chili's, Applebee's, panda express, Tijuana Flats, Little Caesars, Papa John's, Wendy's, and many many more shopping and dining choices. This is an excellent location to live as it is within walking distance To everything.