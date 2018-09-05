All apartments in Melbourne
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:43 AM

2782 Rhonda Lane

2782 Rhonda Lane · (321) 394-7750
Location

2782 Rhonda Lane, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
OWNER OFFERING 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY 6/1/2020. Ready for move in at Coral Gardens. This 2/2 features a split bedroom plan, screened porch/patio as well as a storage room on the patio. Centrally located within minutes to Interstate 95 and the beaches. It is walking distance to major shopping areas like Walmart super Center, Chili's, Applebee's, panda express, Tijuana Flats, Little Caesars, Papa John's, Wendy's, and many many more shopping and dining choices. This is an excellent location to live as it is within walking distance To everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2782 Rhonda Lane have any available units?
2782 Rhonda Lane has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2782 Rhonda Lane have?
Some of 2782 Rhonda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2782 Rhonda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2782 Rhonda Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2782 Rhonda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2782 Rhonda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2782 Rhonda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2782 Rhonda Lane does offer parking.
Does 2782 Rhonda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2782 Rhonda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2782 Rhonda Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2782 Rhonda Lane has a pool.
Does 2782 Rhonda Lane have accessible units?
No, 2782 Rhonda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2782 Rhonda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2782 Rhonda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
