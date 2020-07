Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located on a large corner lot in the quiet community of Wickham Forest.



You will love the open living space with tile floors and raised ceilings creating a very open and inviting atmosphere.



Double french doors open to the screen enclosed patio from the living area and dining nook.



Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space is located at the heart of this home. At one end of the kitchen is a large dining nook and at the other end is a form dining area.



The Master suite features his and hers closets, double sinks, a garden tub with a separate shower and a private water closet.



With plenty of space and a very smart floor plan and attached 2 car garage, your family will love this home.



A Maximum of 2 Small pets will be considered. No aggressive breeds are permitted. All applications are subject to final approval by the HOA. Call our office for details.