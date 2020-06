Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Centrally located Eau Gallie Neighborhood. This home is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with hard wood floors, split bedroom plan, living & family room, formal dining room & eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features a double oven. It has a huge laundry room and covered porch. The yard is fenced and has a sprinkler system on well water. Every window has an aluminum hurricane shutter and the home features a full home generator so you will always have power.