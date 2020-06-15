All apartments in Melbourne
Melbourne, FL
2421 Stone Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:03 AM

2421 Stone Street

2421 Stone Street · (321) 821-4752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2421 Stone Street, Melbourne, FL 32901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 8368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY! This unit is income qualified, if occupied by 1 individual, the income limit is $38,750 and for 2 people the limit is $44,300. Fully renovated and upgraded apartment/mixed use building in the Downtown Melbourne South expansion district. Everything is new! All new plumbing and sewer, complete new electric, roof and central air and heat and instant hot water heater. Nice kitchens with apron sinks and soft close drawers. Apartment fridge and stove. Beautiful waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout. Coin laundry installed onsite. Impact windows and doors. The photos show the unit with the kitchen layout on the right side..this unit is exactly the same with the kitchen layout on the opposite side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Stone Street have any available units?
2421 Stone Street has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Stone Street have?
Some of 2421 Stone Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Stone Street currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Stone Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Stone Street pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Stone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2421 Stone Street offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Stone Street does offer parking.
Does 2421 Stone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Stone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Stone Street have a pool?
No, 2421 Stone Street does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Stone Street have accessible units?
No, 2421 Stone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Stone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Stone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
