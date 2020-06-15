2421 Stone Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY! This unit is income qualified, if occupied by 1 individual, the income limit is $38,750 and for 2 people the limit is $44,300. Fully renovated and upgraded apartment/mixed use building in the Downtown Melbourne South expansion district. Everything is new! All new plumbing and sewer, complete new electric, roof and central air and heat and instant hot water heater. Nice kitchens with apron sinks and soft close drawers. Apartment fridge and stove. Beautiful waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout. Coin laundry installed onsite. Impact windows and doors. The photos show the unit with the kitchen layout on the right side..this unit is exactly the same with the kitchen layout on the opposite side.