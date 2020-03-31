2240 Flower Tree Circle

Amenities

Check out this great condo located in Melbourne conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, Eastern Florida college and around 20 minutes from Patrick Air Force base. This 2nd floor unit has been completely updated. Beautiful light & bright kitchen with granite counter tops,glass backsplash tile and stainless steel appliances. Off to the kitchen is dining area with enough space to fit table and chairs. Spacious living room area that has sliders that lead to balcony overlooking courtyard area where pool and grills are located. Both bathrooms have also been updated with newer vanities, toilets and tile. Laminate floors throughout, newer AC and washer, dryer come with this unit. Must have Renters insurance.