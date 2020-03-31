All apartments in Melbourne
2240 Flower Tree Circle

Location

2240 Flower Tree Circle, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Check out this great condo located in Melbourne conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, Eastern Florida college and around 20 minutes from Patrick Air Force base. This 2nd floor unit has been completely updated. Beautiful light & bright kitchen with granite counter tops,glass backsplash tile and stainless steel appliances. Off to the kitchen is dining area with enough space to fit table and chairs. Spacious living room area that has sliders that lead to balcony overlooking courtyard area where pool and grills are located. Both bathrooms have also been updated with newer vanities, toilets and tile. Laminate floors throughout, newer AC and washer, dryer come with this unit. Must have Renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Flower Tree Circle have any available units?
2240 Flower Tree Circle has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Flower Tree Circle have?
Some of 2240 Flower Tree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Flower Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Flower Tree Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Flower Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2240 Flower Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2240 Flower Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Flower Tree Circle does offer parking.
Does 2240 Flower Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2240 Flower Tree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Flower Tree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2240 Flower Tree Circle has a pool.
Does 2240 Flower Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 2240 Flower Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Flower Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Flower Tree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
