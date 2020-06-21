All apartments in Melbourne
Melbourne, FL
2108 Oak Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:14 AM

2108 Oak Street

2108 South Oak Street · (321) 752-5858
Melbourne
Location

2108 South Oak Street, Melbourne, FL 32901
Hedges

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne. Features of this home include updated kitchen with maple cabinets and glass tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, and island for more counter space. There is a living room, dining room, and an extra closed off room that could be office, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Cute porch area also in front of house to relax after a long hard day. Fenced backyard. Pest control and lawn maintenance included in rent. Call for your appointment today! Must have renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Oak Street have any available units?
2108 Oak Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Oak Street have?
Some of 2108 Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2108 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 2108 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 2108 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 2108 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
