1437 Pineapple Ave #605

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym air conditioning clubhouse

air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking internet access

Luxury Condo overlooking Intra Coastal and steps away from EGAD! - Luxury condo living just steps away from the wonderful restaurants, brewery, shops and galleries of the Eau Gallie Arts District. This 6th floor condo is over looking the Intra Coastal waterway. With 3 Bdrms and 3 FULL Baths and an open concept living space its a perfect getaway from the daily grind. The Master bedroom has french doors which lead you out onto the amazing patio. Master bath has a jetted garden tub with a walk in shower. The double closets have ample storage.The building has a controlled entry and you get to under building parking spots and a locked storage closet. The unit also has a new AC system with a dehumidifier and air purifier as well as hurricane impact windows and doors.

Basic cable, Internet and water/sewer are all included!

On 4th floor you have a clubhouse with full kitchen, exercise and party room .



