All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like 1437 Pineapple Ave #605.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
1437 Pineapple Ave #605
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1437 Pineapple Ave #605

1437 Pineapple Avenue · (321) 544-3817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1437 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
internet access
Luxury Condo overlooking Intra Coastal and steps away from EGAD! - Luxury condo living just steps away from the wonderful restaurants, brewery, shops and galleries of the Eau Gallie Arts District. This 6th floor condo is over looking the Intra Coastal waterway. With 3 Bdrms and 3 FULL Baths and an open concept living space its a perfect getaway from the daily grind. The Master bedroom has french doors which lead you out onto the amazing patio. Master bath has a jetted garden tub with a walk in shower. The double closets have ample storage.The building has a controlled entry and you get to under building parking spots and a locked storage closet. The unit also has a new AC system with a dehumidifier and air purifier as well as hurricane impact windows and doors.
Basic cable, Internet and water/sewer are all included!
On 4th floor you have a clubhouse with full kitchen, exercise and party room .

(RLNE5828485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 have any available units?
1437 Pineapple Ave #605 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 have?
Some of 1437 Pineapple Ave #605's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Pineapple Ave #605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 offers parking.
Does 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 have a pool?
No, 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 have accessible units?
No, 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Pineapple Ave #605 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1437 Pineapple Ave #605?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail
Melbourne, FL 32935
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane
Melbourne, FL 32950
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms
Melbourne Apartments with PoolsMelbourne Dog Friendly Apartments
Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLFort Pierce, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLIndialantic, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity