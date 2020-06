Amenities

Waterfront lifestyle and a Boater Paradise in the harbor waiting for you! Gated condo community located in Captains Cove in Melbourne. Just steps away from Downtown Melbourne and next door to the Melbourne Yacht club! Well-appointed, fully furnished 2nd-floor condo has incredible views w/ outdoor living on the large balcony and side patio. Turn-Key ready for move-in! Rent includes cable, water, trash. The boat slip is available for lease and is optional. Available for rent for 6 months min or up to 1 year.