All apartments in Margate
Find more places like 5576 Southwest 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate, FL
/
5576 Southwest 7th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:19 PM

5576 Southwest 7th Street

5576 Southwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Margate
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5576 Southwest 7th Street, Margate, FL 33068

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
5576 Southwest 7th Street, Margate, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hoppy Duroseau, Hoppy Homes Realty, (305) 680-0477. Available from: 04/13/2020. No pets allowed. FOR INVESTOR ONLY NEW TENANTS WITH NEW 1 YEAR LEASE Beautifully upgraded single story home 3x2 pool . kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. newer tile all around newer showers & bathroom vanity baseboard all around the house [ Published 12-Jun-20 / ID 3503032 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5576 Southwest 7th Street have any available units?
5576 Southwest 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate, FL.
What amenities does 5576 Southwest 7th Street have?
Some of 5576 Southwest 7th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5576 Southwest 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5576 Southwest 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5576 Southwest 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5576 Southwest 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 5576 Southwest 7th Street offer parking?
No, 5576 Southwest 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5576 Southwest 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5576 Southwest 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5576 Southwest 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5576 Southwest 7th Street has a pool.
Does 5576 Southwest 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 5576 Southwest 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5576 Southwest 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5576 Southwest 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5576 Southwest 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5576 Southwest 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N
Margate, FL 33063
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St
Margate, FL 33068
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd
Margate, FL 33063
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane
Margate, FL 33063
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane
Margate, FL 33063

Similar Pages

Margate 1 BedroomsMargate 2 Bedrooms
Margate Apartments with ParkingMargate Apartments with Pool
Margate Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL
Aventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Holiday Springs
Coral Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University