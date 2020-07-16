3401 54TH DRIVE W

Amenities

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CHECK OUT THE 3D WALK-THROUGH TOUR, FLY-OVER VIDEO AND SLIDE SHOW PRESENTATION. Walk-through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RwNADq7LfJN&brand=0 Fly-over Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/336923137 SLIDE SHOW PRESENTATION: http://www.corelistingmachine.com/home2/J7HTG8 Unbelievable opportunity to live in a luxury Bollettieri Residence villa inside the gates of the world renowned IMG Academy! Once inside you’ll notice that the entire condo has been extensively renovated. Open floor plan with high-end finishes throughout including new doors, hardware, and trim work. All kitchen appliances were replaced in 2016 and quartzite surfaces were installed as well as an integrated stainless steel top kitchen table. Each of the three bedrooms have their own private baths with superior fixtures, tile work, and finishes. All bathrooms have a soaking tub and glass enclosures; two have custom oyster shell mirrors. Each bedroom also has its’ own lock-off capability with private entrances which creates either 1, 2 or 3 units. Villas in this building can be rented short or long term, making this an excellent investment property seeing as this can be rented as one large unit or three separate. Conveniently located adjacent to clubhouse, pool/spa & mailboxes. IMG customers will appreciate the close proximity to the facilities on campus.