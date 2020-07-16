All apartments in Manatee County
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
3401 54TH DRIVE W
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:24 PM

3401 54TH DRIVE W

3401 54th Drive West · (941) 932-5511
Location

3401 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit F201 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CHECK OUT THE 3D WALK-THROUGH TOUR, FLY-OVER VIDEO AND SLIDE SHOW PRESENTATION. Walk-through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RwNADq7LfJN&brand=0 Fly-over Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/336923137 SLIDE SHOW PRESENTATION: http://www.corelistingmachine.com/home2/J7HTG8 Unbelievable opportunity to live in a luxury Bollettieri Residence villa inside the gates of the world renowned IMG Academy! Once inside you’ll notice that the entire condo has been extensively renovated. Open floor plan with high-end finishes throughout including new doors, hardware, and trim work. All kitchen appliances were replaced in 2016 and quartzite surfaces were installed as well as an integrated stainless steel top kitchen table. Each of the three bedrooms have their own private baths with superior fixtures, tile work, and finishes. All bathrooms have a soaking tub and glass enclosures; two have custom oyster shell mirrors. Each bedroom also has its’ own lock-off capability with private entrances which creates either 1, 2 or 3 units. Villas in this building can be rented short or long term, making this an excellent investment property seeing as this can be rented as one large unit or three separate. Conveniently located adjacent to clubhouse, pool/spa & mailboxes. IMG customers will appreciate the close proximity to the facilities on campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 54TH DRIVE W have any available units?
3401 54TH DRIVE W has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3401 54TH DRIVE W have?
Some of 3401 54TH DRIVE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 54TH DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
3401 54TH DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 54TH DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 3401 54TH DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3401 54TH DRIVE W offer parking?
No, 3401 54TH DRIVE W does not offer parking.
Does 3401 54TH DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 54TH DRIVE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 54TH DRIVE W have a pool?
Yes, 3401 54TH DRIVE W has a pool.
Does 3401 54TH DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 3401 54TH DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 54TH DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 54TH DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 54TH DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 54TH DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
