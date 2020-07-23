/
/
desoto county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
192 Apartments for rent in DeSoto County, FL📍
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2
12227 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1460 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE IN LAKE SUZY - * SPACIOUS VILLA ON THE GOLF COUSE * 2-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE. * AROUND 4 MIN FROM I-75 * CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING ETC.
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE
12538 Southwest Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
871 sqft
Heron Pointe located in Lake Suzy, Florida that features cozy condos that are very reasonably priced.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto County
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,242
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
6 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
298 Franca Street
298 Franca Street, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1682 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2098242 Come tour this beautiful BRAND NEW 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath spacious home in Punta Gorda.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27051 Curitiba Drive
27051 Curitiba Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1482 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,482 sq. ft. home in Punta Gorda, FL! Lovely galley kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room area. Master retreat features dual vanities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25100 Sandhill Blvd J104
25100 Sandhill Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
859 sqft
25100 Sandhill Blvd. J104 - 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1st floor condo. Development amenities include community pool, bocci ball, freshly painted shuffleboard court, and tennis courts. Also a great place to walk.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
405 Salvadore Dr
405 Salvador Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2145 sqft
Seasonal Property - Seasonal Property in Deep Creek (RLNE5814166)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25050 Sandhill Blvd 7B3
25050 Sandhill Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Unit - Seasonal unit --2/2 2nd floor condo - Ann Loewe 941-456-6288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795304)
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26363 Guayaquil Dr.
26363 Guayaquil Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1841 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - "SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL". RENTED FROM JAN 1 TO APRIL 30 2021. AVAIALBLE FOR OFF SEASON RENT. Lovely home is Deep Creek - 2 bedroom 2 bath all tiled floor on a cul de sac. Updated kitchen and bath.
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
25249 PARAGUAY STREET
25249 Paraguay Street, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2131 sqft
This is a very spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage single family vacation home away from home. Comes fully furnished and everything you need. Just bring your clothing and toiletries.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
212 BOA VISTA STREET
212 Boa Vista Street, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2065 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO JUNE 1st. 2021 Spacious Open Floor Plan: 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath 2 car garage with Pool completely enclosed with screening. Kitchen has all updated appliances with breakfast nook eating area.
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto County
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1195 Highlands RD
1195 Highlands Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
FREE Application! Beautiful 3BR/2BA duplex for rent! Features open concept floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, and a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar! This home is in a great location: only a quick 2-minute drive from Deep Creek Golf Club and a
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 33
22362 Catherine AVE
22362 Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3 beds 1 bath home with a carport. Recently updated with newer kitchen and stainless appliances. Small pets okay. First, last, security to move in. Credit score 600+. Fast approval.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26485 Rampart Boulevard, Unit B6
26485 Rampart Boulevard, Harbour Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
860 sqft
GROUND FLOOR. Annual, unfurnished rental. Cute, clean and quiet 2/2 condo in Punta Gorda with community pool and no rear neighbors.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26378 Barbinos Drive
26378 Barbinos Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1682 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2098241 Come tour this beautiful BRAND NEW 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath spacious home in Punta Gorda.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1788 sqft
Bright and Airy Rent-to-Own Home in Deep Creek! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this BRIGHT AND AIRY nearly 1800 square feet ADAMS BUILT home features a true 4 BEDROOM floor plan! NEW AC IN 2019!!! Situated on a greenbelt, which adds
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 12
1450 Beacon Drive
1450 Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 26
1435 Fringe Street
1435 Fringe Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Section 96
1051 Forrest Nelson Blvd. #B202
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
848 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN PORT CHARLOTTE - * 2-BEDROOM, 2-BATH * TILE AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * SCREENED IN LANAI ANNUAL RENTAL- Updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo centrally located in Port
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27245 Porto Nacional Drive
27245 Porto Nacional Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2095 sqft
27245 Porto Nacional - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021 - 3 MONTH MINIMUM Welcome to the beautiful deed restricted Deep Creek... This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Pool Home boasts high ceilings, granite counter tops and new paint inside and out...
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26430 Rampart Blvd Unit 524
26430 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
894 sqft
- FairWay Villas 2/2 Seasonal Condo 2nd Floor Community Pool with beautiful view of the golf course, corner unit Available 09/25/19 Ann Loewe 941-456-6288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874254)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the DeSoto County area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tampa, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Brandon, and Bradenton have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Plant City, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLValrico, FLIona, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLSebring, FLAvon Park, FLRotonda, FL