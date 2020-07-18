311 Petrel Trail

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel gym pool air conditioning pool table

Unit Amenities air conditioning range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym pool pool table

Impeccably Maintained Rent or Rent-to-Own 3BR/3Bath Home!

Look no further than this impeccably maintained Sam Rodgers ‘Monterey’ in amenity rich Grayhawk Landing! Arrive home to the gorgeous curb-appeal of a flat tile roof, stamped concrete drive and lighted landscaping. Walking through the leaded-glass entry, you’ll be swept away by volume ceilings, arched doorways and peaceful scenery in this amply spaced 2656sf 3/3 + Bonus layout. The chef’s kitchen boasts lighted wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, center island, and newer stainless appliances including a brand-new gas range. In the owners’ retreat you’ll find private lanai access, two large closets, dual vanities, a relaxing Jacuzzi tub and a custom-tiled shower with smoked glass. Entertain with ease from the Bonus room with an included pool table and stacking sliders leading to a screened lanai. Alternatively, the bonus room and pool bath could serve as accommodation for a multi-gen family. Take in the fresh air from one of two covered lanais, one screened, while gazing at the beautifully landscaped yard and verdant preserve frequented by grazing deer. A few other features include a private irrigation well, new master-side HVAC in 2018, gutters/downspouts, and a bonus utility room connected to the laundry, and included 1-year Home Buyers’ Warranty! Be sure to view the Full Features list and 360-degree interactive tour! Grayhawk is a gated community featuring two resort-style pools, fitness center, sport courts and fields, bass-stocked lakes, miles of nature trails, and fun for all ages

We have dozens of pet friendly, Rent and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Listing courtesy of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SELECT

Contact us to schedule a showing.