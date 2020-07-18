All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

311 Petrel Trail

311 Petrel Trail · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017328
Location

311 Petrel Trail, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,580

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3657 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
pool
pool table
Impeccably Maintained Rent or Rent-to-Own 3BR/3Bath Home!
Look no further than this impeccably maintained Sam Rodgers ‘Monterey’ in amenity rich Grayhawk Landing! Arrive home to the gorgeous curb-appeal of a flat tile roof, stamped concrete drive and lighted landscaping. Walking through the leaded-glass entry, you’ll be swept away by volume ceilings, arched doorways and peaceful scenery in this amply spaced 2656sf 3/3 + Bonus layout. The chef’s kitchen boasts lighted wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, center island, and newer stainless appliances including a brand-new gas range. In the owners’ retreat you’ll find private lanai access, two large closets, dual vanities, a relaxing Jacuzzi tub and a custom-tiled shower with smoked glass. Entertain with ease from the Bonus room with an included pool table and stacking sliders leading to a screened lanai. Alternatively, the bonus room and pool bath could serve as accommodation for a multi-gen family. Take in the fresh air from one of two covered lanais, one screened, while gazing at the beautifully landscaped yard and verdant preserve frequented by grazing deer. A few other features include a private irrigation well, new master-side HVAC in 2018, gutters/downspouts, and a bonus utility room connected to the laundry, and included 1-year Home Buyers’ Warranty! Be sure to view the Full Features list and 360-degree interactive tour! Grayhawk is a gated community featuring two resort-style pools, fitness center, sport courts and fields, bass-stocked lakes, miles of nature trails, and fun for all ages
We have dozens of pet friendly, Rent and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SELECT
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Petrel Trail have any available units?
311 Petrel Trail has a unit available for $2,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Petrel Trail have?
Some of 311 Petrel Trail's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Petrel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
311 Petrel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Petrel Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Petrel Trail is pet friendly.
Does 311 Petrel Trail offer parking?
No, 311 Petrel Trail does not offer parking.
Does 311 Petrel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Petrel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Petrel Trail have a pool?
Yes, 311 Petrel Trail has a pool.
Does 311 Petrel Trail have accessible units?
No, 311 Petrel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Petrel Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Petrel Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Petrel Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Petrel Trail has units with air conditioning.
