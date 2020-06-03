520 SENECA TRAIL

Amenities
Spacious Maitland Rental Home located in the Community of Dommerich Estates. Conveniently located Minutes from Dommerich Elementary School, Howell Branch Park, Lake Minnehaha, Downtown Winter Park, and Downtown Orlando. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features a 2 Car Carport, Ceiling Fans, Terrazzo Floors throughout, Energy Efficient Windows, Laundry Room, Fenced Back Yard, and Florida Room. Appliances included: Cook Top, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal. Deeded Lake Access - Community Boat Ramp for Lake Minnehaha, also Community Park. Beautiful and convenient neighborhood!!!