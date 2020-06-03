All apartments in Maitland
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:18 PM

520 SENECA TRAIL

520 Seneca Trail · (407) 695-2066
Location

520 Seneca Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Maitland Rental Home located in the Community of Dommerich Estates. Conveniently located Minutes from Dommerich Elementary School, Howell Branch Park, Lake Minnehaha, Downtown Winter Park, and Downtown Orlando. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features a 2 Car Carport, Ceiling Fans, Terrazzo Floors throughout, Energy Efficient Windows, Laundry Room, Fenced Back Yard, and Florida Room. Appliances included: Cook Top, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal. Deeded Lake Access - Community Boat Ramp for Lake Minnehaha, also Community Park. Beautiful and convenient neighborhood!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 SENECA TRAIL have any available units?
520 SENECA TRAIL has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 SENECA TRAIL have?
Some of 520 SENECA TRAIL's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 SENECA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
520 SENECA TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 SENECA TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 520 SENECA TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 520 SENECA TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 520 SENECA TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 520 SENECA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 SENECA TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 SENECA TRAIL have a pool?
No, 520 SENECA TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 520 SENECA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 520 SENECA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 520 SENECA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 SENECA TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
