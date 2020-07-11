52 Apartments for rent in Maitland, FL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,256
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
60 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
33 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
144 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
12 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.
Results within 1 mile of Maitland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
44 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1025 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
129 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Results within 5 miles of Maitland
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$983
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Azalea Park
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
52 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
74 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
30 Units Available
Goldenrod
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
65 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,347
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
41 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,418
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
City Guide for Maitland, FL

A shiny, happy little suburb of Orlando that plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most coveted apartments for rent, Maitland just may be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. But, before you start clicking away for the perfect Maitland rental, here are a few quick nuggets of advice to get you started on the right foot:

Having trouble with Craigslist Maitland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Paradise, as any Florida snowbird will tell you, often comes at a steep price. The cheapest apartments for rent in Maitland currently go for around a grand, while luxury apartments, townhouses, and senior residences are likely to cost you $1,500 or more.

Landlords tend to spare no expense when it comes to providing super sweet amenities for apartment dwellers. In fact, even some of the cheaper rentals in Maitland feature patios, balconies, swimming pools, walk-in closets, and more. Other, more luxurious apartments and townhomes in the city come equipped with furnished interiors, an in-unit washer & dryer, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, public transit, concierge service, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

You won’t need perfect credit by any means to score an apartment in Maitland, but property managers typically perform basic credit/background checks to make sure you don’t have a habit of dodging your bills and bouncing your checks. If you do have a hiccup or two in your renting/credit history, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for any liveable apartments in Maitland.

Pet policies differ from rental to rental, but you’ll glad to know that some apartments in Maitland do allow furry four-footed roommates, including dogs. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 to $50 in rent each month if you’re a pet owner. Furnished apartments for rent also cost a few extra bucks (or 50) a month.

Many rental properties in Maitland have vacancies year-round, although waiting lists do occasionally rear their tedious heads, as well. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some properties offer short-term lease deals, as well as seasonal rentals.

Maitland is home to a wide range of residents, from families with kids to College Joes to blue-haired retirees and just about everyone else. No matter what walk of life you hail from, you’ll find plenty of like-minded souls in this historic, eclectic little Orlando ‘burb.

Now that we’ve got the basics out of the way, it’s time for the fun part: scoring you an apartment in Maitland. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Maitland, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Maitland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Maitland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

