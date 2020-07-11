52 Apartments for rent in Maitland, FL with move-in specials

A shiny, happy little suburb of Orlando that plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most coveted apartments for rent, Maitland just may be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. But, before you start clicking away for the perfect Maitland rental, here are a few quick nuggets of advice to get you started on the right foot:

Paradise, as any Florida snowbird will tell you, often comes at a steep price. The cheapest apartments for rent in Maitland currently go for around a grand, while luxury apartments, townhouses, and senior residences are likely to cost you $1,500 or more.

Landlords tend to spare no expense when it comes to providing super sweet amenities for apartment dwellers. In fact, even some of the cheaper rentals in Maitland feature patios, balconies, swimming pools, walk-in closets, and more. Other, more luxurious apartments and townhomes in the city come equipped with furnished interiors, an in-unit washer & dryer, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, public transit, concierge service, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

You won’t need perfect credit by any means to score an apartment in Maitland, but property managers typically perform basic credit/background checks to make sure you don’t have a habit of dodging your bills and bouncing your checks. If you do have a hiccup or two in your renting/credit history, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for any liveable apartments in Maitland.

Pet policies differ from rental to rental, but you’ll glad to know that some apartments in Maitland do allow furry four-footed roommates, including dogs. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 to $50 in rent each month if you’re a pet owner. Furnished apartments for rent also cost a few extra bucks (or 50) a month.

Many rental properties in Maitland have vacancies year-round, although waiting lists do occasionally rear their tedious heads, as well. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some properties offer short-term lease deals, as well as seasonal rentals.

Maitland is home to a wide range of residents, from families with kids to College Joes to blue-haired retirees and just about everyone else. No matter what walk of life you hail from, you’ll find plenty of like-minded souls in this historic, eclectic little Orlando ‘burb.

