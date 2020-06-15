All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM

1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE

1968 Legacy Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1968 Legacy Lake Dr, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 4/2, three level townhome is in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland! It has Laminate flooring in all living areas and one bedroom and carpet in the other bedrooms. Appliances include: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. It has a two car garage on the lower level. Lots of closet space/storage. Amazing community with many amenities including Community pool, jacuzzi, movie theater, business center, car care center, gym, tennis, basketball/volleyball/racquetball courts, and playgrounds. Great location minutes from I-4, local shopping and dining.
*small pets ok

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE have any available units?
1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology