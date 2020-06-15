1968 LEGACY COVE DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious 4/2, three level townhome is in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland! It has Laminate flooring in all living areas and one bedroom and carpet in the other bedrooms. Appliances include: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. It has a two car garage on the lower level. Lots of closet space/storage. Amazing community with many amenities including Community pool, jacuzzi, movie theater, business center, car care center, gym, tennis, basketball/volleyball/racquetball courts, and playgrounds. Great location minutes from I-4, local shopping and dining.
*small pets ok
