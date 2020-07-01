93 1ST AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

FIRST MONTH, LAST MONTH AND SECURITY REQUIRED. NO EXCEPTIONS. MUST HAVE A MINIMUM 575 CREDIT. This 3 bedroom homes has everything you want plus breathtaking views. Enjoy the tranquility of a quiet lake, a beautiful pool, private yard and more. This home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen and even a loft which can easily be used as an office or even a 4th bedroom. This home is perfect for nature lovers and offers a gorgeous view of trees and sky. The split level plan also offers a down stairs bedroom, a beautiful fire place and much, much more. Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy this beautiful view!