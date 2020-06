3332 Mapleridge Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LUTZ! BEAUTIFUL! GATED COMMUNITY. WITH POND VIEWS! - This is a gorgeous home and will not last long. This home is currently being enjoyed by tenants and will be available 2/15. I will be happy to show you the home with at least 24 hour notice.



IMPORTANT! TENANT MUST APPLY TO AND BE APPROVED BY THE HOA. HOA REQUIRES 15 DAYS TO PROCESS APPROVAL BEFORE TENANTS CAN MOVE IN. AVAILABLE DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL!! LUTZ! BEAUTIFUL! GATED COMMUNITY. WITH POND VIEWS! IN DESIRABLE SCHOOL DISTRICT! SINGLE LEVEL OPEN FLOOR & SPLIT PLAN. TILE THROUGHOUT ALL LIVING AREAS. WITH UPGRADES GALORE! HOME OFFERS STUDY/OFFICE, PADDLE FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS, AND LARGE MASTER SUITE THAT OPENS TO A FLORIDA PATIO OVERLOOKING THE WATER! STUNNING MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITIES, WALK IN SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB! KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, AND TONS OF CABINET SPACE FOR A GOURMET CHEF! WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. PETS UNDER 20 LBS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.



(RLNE2197555)