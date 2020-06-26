All apartments in Lutz
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2611 Wilson Circle

2611 Wilson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Wilson Circle, Lutz, FL 33548

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Lutz 3BR/2BA home with water views and fenced yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 3BR/2BA Lutz home with large covered carport. Home features open split bedroom plan and wood and ceramic tile flooring. Enter into the living room with access to spacious kitchen. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Continue to the spacious Family/Great Room which features plenty of windows for natural light, laundry closet with washer/dryer hookups and french doors that lead out to the open covered patio, huge fenced back yard with shade trees, storage shed and water views. Back inside off the living room you will find the large master bedroom that features 2 closets and a spacious master bathroom with wood cabinets, granite countertops, double sinks and walk in shower. On the other side of the living room you find the 2 guestrooms and guest bathroom with wood cabinet, granite countertop and tub. Great location close to Veterans Expressway, Hwy 41, shopping, schools and N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Call now to view this great home. Add $125 to rent to have lawncare included.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1780344?accessKey=5eba

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959

(RLNE4964554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Wilson Circle have any available units?
2611 Wilson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 2611 Wilson Circle have?
Some of 2611 Wilson Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Wilson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Wilson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Wilson Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Wilson Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Wilson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Wilson Circle offers parking.
Does 2611 Wilson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Wilson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Wilson Circle have a pool?
No, 2611 Wilson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Wilson Circle have accessible units?
No, 2611 Wilson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Wilson Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Wilson Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Wilson Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Wilson Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
