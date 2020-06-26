2611 Wilson Circle

Amenities

Lutz 3BR/2BA home with water views and fenced yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 3BR/2BA Lutz home with large covered carport. Home features open split bedroom plan and wood and ceramic tile flooring. Enter into the living room with access to spacious kitchen. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Continue to the spacious Family/Great Room which features plenty of windows for natural light, laundry closet with washer/dryer hookups and french doors that lead out to the open covered patio, huge fenced back yard with shade trees, storage shed and water views. Back inside off the living room you will find the large master bedroom that features 2 closets and a spacious master bathroom with wood cabinets, granite countertops, double sinks and walk in shower. On the other side of the living room you find the 2 guestrooms and guest bathroom with wood cabinet, granite countertop and tub. Great location close to Veterans Expressway, Hwy 41, shopping, schools and N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Call now to view this great home. Add $125 to rent to have lawncare included.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1780344?accessKey=5eba



