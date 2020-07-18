Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lutz
Find more places like 2519 Mobilaire Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
2519 Mobilaire Dr
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2519 Mobilaire Dr
2519 Mobilaire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lutz
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
2519 Mobilaire Drive, Lutz, FL 33559
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
3/2 Very spacious with a deck, fenced in back yard, fireplace, w/d connections, and CHAC. No water, sewer, or trash bill.
HOME IS ON A WELL AND HAS HARD WATER.
Tenant pays electric, phone, internet, and cable. Home sits on a well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2519 Mobilaire Dr have any available units?
2519 Mobilaire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lutz, FL
.
What amenities does 2519 Mobilaire Dr have?
Some of 2519 Mobilaire Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2519 Mobilaire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Mobilaire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Mobilaire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Mobilaire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lutz
.
Does 2519 Mobilaire Dr offer parking?
No, 2519 Mobilaire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2519 Mobilaire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Mobilaire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Mobilaire Dr have a pool?
No, 2519 Mobilaire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Mobilaire Dr have accessible units?
No, 2519 Mobilaire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Mobilaire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 Mobilaire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Mobilaire Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2519 Mobilaire Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Lutz, FL 33548
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir
Lutz, FL 33548
Similar Pages
Lutz 1 Bedrooms
Lutz 2 Bedrooms
Lutz Apartments with Gyms
Lutz Apartments with Parking
Lutz Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Four Corners, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Odessa, FL
Westchase, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa