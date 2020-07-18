2519 Mobilaire Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access

3/2 Very spacious with a deck, fenced in back yard, fireplace, w/d connections, and CHAC. No water, sewer, or trash bill.



HOME IS ON A WELL AND HAS HARD WATER.



Tenant pays electric, phone, internet, and cable. Home sits on a well.