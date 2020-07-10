All apartments in Lutz
Last updated October 18 2019

2208 WAIN RANCH LANE

2208 Wain Ranch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Wain Ranch Lane, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on a large lot in Lutz is now available for rent. This manufactured home is over 1,400 square feet and offers a large kitchen with an eat in dining area and charming office work space overlooking the rear yard. Features include brand new central AC system, split floor plan, generously sized bedrooms with a large master suite. This home has been freshly painted throughout in a griege tone with mostly all new carpet. Utilities and Lawn Care Included!!!!!!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

