2208 WAIN RANCH LANE

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on a large lot in Lutz is now available for rent. This manufactured home is over 1,400 square feet and offers a large kitchen with an eat in dining area and charming office work space overlooking the rear yard. Features include brand new central AC system, split floor plan, generously sized bedrooms with a large master suite. This home has been freshly painted throughout in a griege tone with mostly all new carpet. Utilities and Lawn Care Included!!!!!!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.