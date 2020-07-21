All apartments in Lutz
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

19705 Prince Benjamin Dr

19705 Prince Benjamin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19705 Prince Benjamin Drive, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Lutz, FL Executive Pool Home for Rent in prestigious and gated Wellington Manor! Enjoy nearly 3,600 square feet of living space all on one level. Split floor plan ensures privacy and is ideal for modern living. The over-sized custom pool and lanai are perfect for entertaining and recreation. The open concept kitchen overlooks the large family room. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage and spacious office space. Large, park-like lawn is shaded by grandfather oak trees with the home set back from the street. LAWN CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Great neighborhood with wonderful local schools: Lutz Elementary, Liberty Middle and Freedom High School.

This home is ideal for people who want to be close to the action but enjoy a secluded neighborhood retreat. This is a prime location with easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa and expressways. Shopping malls, stores, dining and entertainment are all conveniently close. Perfect for an active Florida lifestyle. To see this great home call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.

MULTI-Year Lease is Preferred!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr have any available units?
19705 Prince Benjamin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr have?
Some of 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19705 Prince Benjamin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr offers parking.
Does 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr has a pool.
Does 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr have accessible units?
No, 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19705 Prince Benjamin Dr has units with air conditioning.
