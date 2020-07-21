19705 Prince Benjamin Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Lutz, FL Executive Pool Home for Rent in prestigious and gated Wellington Manor! Enjoy nearly 3,600 square feet of living space all on one level. Split floor plan ensures privacy and is ideal for modern living. The over-sized custom pool and lanai are perfect for entertaining and recreation. The open concept kitchen overlooks the large family room. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage and spacious office space. Large, park-like lawn is shaded by grandfather oak trees with the home set back from the street. LAWN CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Great neighborhood with wonderful local schools: Lutz Elementary, Liberty Middle and Freedom High School.



This home is ideal for people who want to be close to the action but enjoy a secluded neighborhood retreat. This is a prime location with easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa and expressways. Shopping malls, stores, dining and entertainment are all conveniently close. Perfect for an active Florida lifestyle. To see this great home call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.



MULTI-Year Lease is Preferred!