Lutz, FL
18001 QUAIL LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:59 AM

18001 QUAIL LANE

18001 Quail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18001 Quail Lane, Lutz, FL 33548
Crystal Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Lakefront property! Live where you vacation – water ski, kayak and fish in your backyard! Two story home on gorgeous Crystal Lake on 2 private acres, 3 BR, 2.5 baths with 2,148 square feet of living space. Enjoy the beautiful views of the ski lake from most rooms and from the screened-in furnished patio.

Eat- in kitchen with stainless refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. Huge great room with custom bar and built-ins. Plantation shutters throughout the first floor and vertical blinds in all of the bedrooms. Carpeting on second floor and laminate wood floors & tile on the first floor. First floor has a half bath, second floor has two full baths. Master bedroom en suite has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Oversized laundry room with utility sink and built in desk with cabinets.

Huge two car garage with remote. Garage has built-in workbenches and storage area. Additional refrigerator in garage and water softener. Security system, wired for cable and internet. Expansive property for entertaining and where family can play with additional outdoor space to store a boat or other recreational equipment. Close to shopping, schools and all other North Dale Mabry amenities. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet. Landlord responsible for lawn care and pest control. Well water and sewer on septic system. Pets allowed with owner approval (breed restrictions). Home is accessed from Quail Lane, but property also abuts Crooked Lane.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18001 QUAIL LANE have any available units?
18001 QUAIL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 18001 QUAIL LANE have?
Some of 18001 QUAIL LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18001 QUAIL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18001 QUAIL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18001 QUAIL LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18001 QUAIL LANE is pet friendly.
Does 18001 QUAIL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18001 QUAIL LANE offers parking.
Does 18001 QUAIL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18001 QUAIL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18001 QUAIL LANE have a pool?
No, 18001 QUAIL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18001 QUAIL LANE have accessible units?
No, 18001 QUAIL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18001 QUAIL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18001 QUAIL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18001 QUAIL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18001 QUAIL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
