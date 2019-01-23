18001 QUAIL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Lakefront property! Live where you vacation – water ski, kayak and fish in your backyard! Two story home on gorgeous Crystal Lake on 2 private acres, 3 BR, 2.5 baths with 2,148 square feet of living space. Enjoy the beautiful views of the ski lake from most rooms and from the screened-in furnished patio.



Eat- in kitchen with stainless refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. Huge great room with custom bar and built-ins. Plantation shutters throughout the first floor and vertical blinds in all of the bedrooms. Carpeting on second floor and laminate wood floors & tile on the first floor. First floor has a half bath, second floor has two full baths. Master bedroom en suite has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Oversized laundry room with utility sink and built in desk with cabinets.



Huge two car garage with remote. Garage has built-in workbenches and storage area. Additional refrigerator in garage and water softener. Security system, wired for cable and internet. Expansive property for entertaining and where family can play with additional outdoor space to store a boat or other recreational equipment. Close to shopping, schools and all other North Dale Mabry amenities. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet. Landlord responsible for lawn care and pest control. Well water and sewer on septic system. Pets allowed with owner approval (breed restrictions). Home is accessed from Quail Lane, but property also abuts Crooked Lane.