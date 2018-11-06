All apartments in Lutz
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

17915 Crooked Ln

17915 Crooked Lane · (813) 506-6878
Location

17915 Crooked Lane, Lutz, FL 33548
Crystal Lakes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2372 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
hot tub
Please contact Candace Lake at 813-765-6898 about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Lakefront home in Lutz only 5mi. from the Veterans Expressway! This home features an office and 2 master suites, both with full bathrooms. The original master features double closets and the bathroom is spacious with a stand up shower. The second master bedroom has been customized with a Rustic Country feel. The bedroom has beautiful views and access to the backyard and the lake. The master bath is beautiful with dual vanities and a jetted hot tub with a shower feature. The kitchen is equipped with granite counters, plenty of cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar, cook top stove, built in oven, a window out to the front yard at the sink and from the breakfast bar you look to the living room and out at the lake. The backyard is huge! There is a shed you can use for storage and a wood dock for access to the lake. General yard maintenance and Water system servicing included in rent*. Call today for your private viewing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

