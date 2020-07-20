All apartments in Lutz
Last updated August 1 2019 at 9:35 PM

17914 Woodland View Drive

17914 Woodland View Drive
Location

17914 Woodland View Drive, Lutz, FL 33548

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 7/26/19. A gorgeous 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, w/ office, 3,019 square foot Mediterranean-style home in the desirable gated community of Promenade at Lake Park. This two-level home has an open-plan first floor with a combined dining area, great room, and kitchen. This area has tasteful wood-look tile flooring and plenty of windows giving a light and airy feel. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the family room and has upgraded cabinets, vented stainless hood and pot filler, double oven, solid stone counters, walk-in pantry and large island with a sink. The stainless steel appliances include a French door refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher, and microwave. The second floor features an oversized loft, storage area, and a half bath. All the bedrooms are located on the first floor and each has access to its own full bathroom. The master suite has a large glass-enclosed shower, double vanities, granite countertops, and walk-in closet. There is a large screened lanai off the dining area that overlooks the pond. All the bedrooms and loft have plush carpet and there are ceiling fans and blinds throughout.The Promenade at Lake Park is a quiet community surrounded by ponds and mature conservation areas. It is conveniently located for shopping, grocery stores, gas stations, bars, and restaurants. The Veterans Expressway and Interstate 275 are within a 10-minute drive.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17914 Woodland View Drive have any available units?
17914 Woodland View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 17914 Woodland View Drive have?
Some of 17914 Woodland View Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17914 Woodland View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17914 Woodland View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17914 Woodland View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17914 Woodland View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17914 Woodland View Drive offer parking?
No, 17914 Woodland View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17914 Woodland View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17914 Woodland View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17914 Woodland View Drive have a pool?
No, 17914 Woodland View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17914 Woodland View Drive have accessible units?
No, 17914 Woodland View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17914 Woodland View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17914 Woodland View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17914 Woodland View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17914 Woodland View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
