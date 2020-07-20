17914 Woodland View Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 7/26/19. A gorgeous 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, w/ office, 3,019 square foot Mediterranean-style home in the desirable gated community of Promenade at Lake Park. This two-level home has an open-plan first floor with a combined dining area, great room, and kitchen. This area has tasteful wood-look tile flooring and plenty of windows giving a light and airy feel. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the family room and has upgraded cabinets, vented stainless hood and pot filler, double oven, solid stone counters, walk-in pantry and large island with a sink. The stainless steel appliances include a French door refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher, and microwave. The second floor features an oversized loft, storage area, and a half bath. All the bedrooms are located on the first floor and each has access to its own full bathroom. The master suite has a large glass-enclosed shower, double vanities, granite countertops, and walk-in closet. There is a large screened lanai off the dining area that overlooks the pond. All the bedrooms and loft have plush carpet and there are ceiling fans and blinds throughout.The Promenade at Lake Park is a quiet community surrounded by ponds and mature conservation areas. It is conveniently located for shopping, grocery stores, gas stations, bars, and restaurants. The Veterans Expressway and Interstate 275 are within a 10-minute drive.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.