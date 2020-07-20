17910 SIMMONS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy home is one of a kind, situated on over three acres of property! It boasts hardwood and tile floors, modern lighting, high ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. The welcoming living room has an open floor plan and plenty of natural light. Enjoy relaxing the screened patio, perfect for entertaining and cooking out. Make this home yours today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer