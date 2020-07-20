All apartments in Lutz
Find more places like 17910 SIMMONS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
17910 SIMMONS ROAD
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

17910 SIMMONS ROAD

17910 Simmons Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lutz
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17910 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL 33548

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy home is one of a kind, situated on over three acres of property! It boasts hardwood and tile floors, modern lighting, high ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. The welcoming living room has an open floor plan and plenty of natural light. Enjoy relaxing the screened patio, perfect for entertaining and cooking out. Make this home yours today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17910 SIMMONS ROAD have any available units?
17910 SIMMONS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 17910 SIMMONS ROAD have?
Some of 17910 SIMMONS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17910 SIMMONS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17910 SIMMONS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17910 SIMMONS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17910 SIMMONS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 17910 SIMMONS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17910 SIMMONS ROAD offers parking.
Does 17910 SIMMONS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17910 SIMMONS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17910 SIMMONS ROAD have a pool?
No, 17910 SIMMONS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17910 SIMMONS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17910 SIMMONS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17910 SIMMONS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17910 SIMMONS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17910 SIMMONS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17910 SIMMONS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Lutz, FL 33548
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir
Lutz, FL 33548

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLutz 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lutz Apartments with GymsLutz Apartments with Parking
Lutz Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa