17607 SIMMONS ROAD

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer included. Within 2 miles of St. Joseph's hospital north, Dale Mabry Hwy, and the Veteran's Expressway. Centrally located to many attractions, beaches, restaurants, theme parks, stadiums and employers. The garage is not a part of the listing and is not accessible to tenants. Pets are welcomed at owner's discretion.