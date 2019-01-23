All apartments in Lutz
Find more places like 17607 SIMMONS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

17607 SIMMONS ROAD

17607 Simmons Road · (866) 580-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lutz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL 33548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer included. Within 2 miles of St. Joseph's hospital north, Dale Mabry Hwy, and the Veteran's Expressway. Centrally located to many attractions, beaches, restaurants, theme parks, stadiums and employers. The garage is not a part of the listing and is not accessible to tenants. Pets are welcomed at owner's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17607 SIMMONS ROAD have any available units?
17607 SIMMONS ROAD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17607 SIMMONS ROAD have?
Some of 17607 SIMMONS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17607 SIMMONS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17607 SIMMONS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17607 SIMMONS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 17607 SIMMONS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 17607 SIMMONS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17607 SIMMONS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 17607 SIMMONS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17607 SIMMONS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17607 SIMMONS ROAD have a pool?
No, 17607 SIMMONS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17607 SIMMONS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17607 SIMMONS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17607 SIMMONS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17607 SIMMONS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17607 SIMMONS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17607 SIMMONS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17607 SIMMONS ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir
Lutz, FL 33548
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Lutz, FL 33548
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms
Lutz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLutz Apartments with Gym
Lutz Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity