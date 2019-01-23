17607 SIMMONS ROAD

Amenities
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer included. Within 2 miles of St. Joseph's hospital north, Dale Mabry Hwy, and the Veteran's Expressway. Centrally located to many attractions, beaches, restaurants, theme parks, stadiums and employers. The garage is not a part of the listing and is not accessible to tenants. Pets are welcomed at owner's discretion.