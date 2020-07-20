17006 Patton Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just Reduced: Plenty Of Space And Land For The Whole Family!!! This Lovely Home Has 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms With A 3-car Garage Located On A Beautiful 1.06 Acres Lot. Not Only Is There Room For A Pool, You Also Dongçöt Need To Worry About Not Having Enough Space For An Outdoor Living Area Or Being Too Close To Your Neighbors. On The Main Floor Are One Bedroom And A Full Bathroom. Located Upstairs Are 4 Bedrooms And 2 Bathrooms In Addition To A Spacious Loft. The Open Kitchen Has Granite Countertops, An Island, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher And Two Pantries For The Ownergçös Storage Convenience. Next To The Kitchen Is The Great Room That Overlooks The Nook Area. The Huge Master Bedroom Features 2 Walk-in Closets, A Beautiful Jetted Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Sinks, And A Water Room. No Need To Be Concerned With Space In The Secondary Rooms. All The Secondary Rooms Are Spacious, And Can Comfortably Fit A Queen Bed, Nightstands And Dresser. Recent Updates Included Converting The -+ Bath Downstairs To A Fully Functional Bath (2017), Renovating The Master Bathroom (2016), New Windows Installed Throughout The Home (2016), And Water Purification System (2015). This Home Offers So Many Money Saving Features Such As A Solar Panel (installed 2015) And Private Well Which Means No Water Bill. Dongçöt Miss Out On This Opportunity To Call This Your Home.** $5,000 Credit To Buyer(s) For New Kitchen Cabinets.**



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX CAPITAL REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.