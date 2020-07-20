All apartments in Lutz
Location

17006 Patton Court, Lutz, FL 33559

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just Reduced: Plenty Of Space And Land For The Whole Family!!! This Lovely Home Has 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms With A 3-car Garage Located On A Beautiful 1.06 Acres Lot. Not Only Is There Room For A Pool, You Also Dongçöt Need To Worry About Not Having Enough Space For An Outdoor Living Area Or Being Too Close To Your Neighbors. On The Main Floor Are One Bedroom And A Full Bathroom. Located Upstairs Are 4 Bedrooms And 2 Bathrooms In Addition To A Spacious Loft. The Open Kitchen Has Granite Countertops, An Island, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher And Two Pantries For The Ownergçös Storage Convenience. Next To The Kitchen Is The Great Room That Overlooks The Nook Area. The Huge Master Bedroom Features 2 Walk-in Closets, A Beautiful Jetted Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Sinks, And A Water Room. No Need To Be Concerned With Space In The Secondary Rooms. All The Secondary Rooms Are Spacious, And Can Comfortably Fit A Queen Bed, Nightstands And Dresser. Recent Updates Included Converting The -+ Bath Downstairs To A Fully Functional Bath (2017), Renovating The Master Bathroom (2016), New Windows Installed Throughout The Home (2016), And Water Purification System (2015). This Home Offers So Many Money Saving Features Such As A Solar Panel (installed 2015) And Private Well Which Means No Water Bill. Dongçöt Miss Out On This Opportunity To Call This Your Home.** $5,000 Credit To Buyer(s) For New Kitchen Cabinets.**

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX CAPITAL REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17006 Patton Court have any available units?
17006 Patton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 17006 Patton Court have?
Some of 17006 Patton Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17006 Patton Court currently offering any rent specials?
17006 Patton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17006 Patton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17006 Patton Court is pet friendly.
Does 17006 Patton Court offer parking?
Yes, 17006 Patton Court offers parking.
Does 17006 Patton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17006 Patton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17006 Patton Court have a pool?
Yes, 17006 Patton Court has a pool.
Does 17006 Patton Court have accessible units?
No, 17006 Patton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17006 Patton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17006 Patton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17006 Patton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17006 Patton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
