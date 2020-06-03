All apartments in Lutz
16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:57 PM

16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE

16506 Longleat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16506 Longleat Drive, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
GREAT Opportunity in Chapman Manors (Windsor Park) for a 4 Bedroom Plus Bonus Rm, 3 Bath, 3 car garage One-Story POOL Home!! Beautiful Community is Guard Gated with Tree Lined Streets! Fabulous Floor plan Features 4-way Split Bedroom Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Large Formal Living & Dining Rooms Plus Family Room with Fireplace, Bonus Room could be used as a mother-in-law suite, den or office and has a Wet Bar!! Pond Front Home-site, Screened Pool, Covered Patio and So Much More!! The master bathroom has been remodeled and den now features travertine floors. Neighborhood features 2 parks, playground, tennis court, basketball court and dog park.Rent includes HOA fees, lawn maintenance and pool maintenance. Available April 2019. Asking for first and last two months rent. No deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE have any available units?
16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE have?
Some of 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
