16506 LONGLEAT DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

GREAT Opportunity in Chapman Manors (Windsor Park) for a 4 Bedroom Plus Bonus Rm, 3 Bath, 3 car garage One-Story POOL Home!! Beautiful Community is Guard Gated with Tree Lined Streets! Fabulous Floor plan Features 4-way Split Bedroom Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Large Formal Living & Dining Rooms Plus Family Room with Fireplace, Bonus Room could be used as a mother-in-law suite, den or office and has a Wet Bar!! Pond Front Home-site, Screened Pool, Covered Patio and So Much More!! The master bathroom has been remodeled and den now features travertine floors. Neighborhood features 2 parks, playground, tennis court, basketball court and dog park.Rent includes HOA fees, lawn maintenance and pool maintenance. Available April 2019. Asking for first and last two months rent. No deposit.