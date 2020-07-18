150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the upscale gated Crenshaw Reserve community, this town home is a must see. This 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, two car garage, end unit has hardwood floors, a cozy family room, dining area and a spacious gourmet kitchen, with solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a large sink. Downstairs master bedroom with custom walk in closet and a beautiful master bathroom with his and hers sinks. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms. a full bathroom and a HUGE bonus room. Inside laundry with new washer/dryer. Outdoor patio with pavers AND upstairs tiled outdoor balcony overlook the conservation area