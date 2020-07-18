All apartments in Lutz
150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE

150 Grande Villa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

150 Grande Villa Dr, Lutz, FL 33548

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the upscale gated Crenshaw Reserve community, this town home is a must see. This 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, two car garage, end unit has hardwood floors, a cozy family room, dining area and a spacious gourmet kitchen, with solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a large sink. Downstairs master bedroom with custom walk in closet and a beautiful master bathroom with his and hers sinks. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms. a full bathroom and a HUGE bonus room. Inside laundry with new washer/dryer. Outdoor patio with pavers AND upstairs tiled outdoor balcony overlook the conservation area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE have any available units?
150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE have?
Some of 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 GRANDE VILLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
