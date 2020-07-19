All apartments in Lutz
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1415 Kensington Woods Dr

1415 Kensington Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Kensington Woods Drive, Lutz, FL 33549
Kensington Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5/4.5/3 (possibly 6 bedroom) on 3/4 acre in gated Lutz Kensington Estates. Home features all wood and ceramic flooring, spacious den,formal dining room which seats 10, formal living room with 8 foot sliding glass doors that open up to the screened pool which overlooks the fenced yard leading to the pond and protected conservation wetlands. The stunning kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, double ovens, island stove top, walk in pantry, built in wine rack, large breakfast bar and abundant cabinet space. The family room features a gas fireplace for the cold nights. The large master bedroom boasts two large closets, bathroom with separate double vanities, walk in shower, garden tub and separate commode. Two bedrooms on each side split full bathrooms with one bathroom opening onto the spacious pool area. A separate upstairs boasts a very large area with closet and half bath. There is a large laundry room with built in ironing board, stationary sink and washer and dryer hookups (dryer can be gas or electric). Great home for large and small dogs (breed restrictions apply) with a large fenced yard and large built in doggy door. The garage has ample room for 3 cars plus storage. WELL WATER, TRASH REMOVAL, EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL, LAWN SERVICE AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.

$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per approved pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. SORRY NO CATS. TRULY A BREATHTAKING HOME!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Kensington Woods Dr have any available units?
1415 Kensington Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 1415 Kensington Woods Dr have?
Some of 1415 Kensington Woods Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Kensington Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Kensington Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Kensington Woods Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Kensington Woods Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Kensington Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Kensington Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 1415 Kensington Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Kensington Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Kensington Woods Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1415 Kensington Woods Dr has a pool.
Does 1415 Kensington Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 1415 Kensington Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Kensington Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Kensington Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Kensington Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1415 Kensington Woods Dr has units with air conditioning.
