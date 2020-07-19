1415 Kensington Woods Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 5/4.5/3 (possibly 6 bedroom) on 3/4 acre in gated Lutz Kensington Estates. Home features all wood and ceramic flooring, spacious den,formal dining room which seats 10, formal living room with 8 foot sliding glass doors that open up to the screened pool which overlooks the fenced yard leading to the pond and protected conservation wetlands. The stunning kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, double ovens, island stove top, walk in pantry, built in wine rack, large breakfast bar and abundant cabinet space. The family room features a gas fireplace for the cold nights. The large master bedroom boasts two large closets, bathroom with separate double vanities, walk in shower, garden tub and separate commode. Two bedrooms on each side split full bathrooms with one bathroom opening onto the spacious pool area. A separate upstairs boasts a very large area with closet and half bath. There is a large laundry room with built in ironing board, stationary sink and washer and dryer hookups (dryer can be gas or electric). Great home for large and small dogs (breed restrictions apply) with a large fenced yard and large built in doggy door. The garage has ample room for 3 cars plus storage. WELL WATER, TRASH REMOVAL, EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL, LAWN SERVICE AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.



$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per approved pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. SORRY NO CATS. TRULY A BREATHTAKING HOME!!!!!