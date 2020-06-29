All apartments in Longwood
913 Orange Ave
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

913 Orange Ave

913 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

913 Orange Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Super-duper cute 2/2 half duplex in Longwood - Close to 17-92 and Lakeview Elementary. Remodeled to an open floor plan approx 850 SF with new appliances, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new cabinets, new countertops...Parking pad for 2 cars. Washer/Dryer included. Lawn Service included

Pets permitted- 35lbs and under (at full adult weight). Photo must be submitted with application. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! (Aggressive breeds include APBT, AST, SBT, or other Pit Bull type dogs, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler) Pets subject to Owner/HOA approval. A minimum deposit of $300 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5592812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

