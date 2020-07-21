890 N. Grant Street

Amenities

Single Family with HUGE lot - This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is over 1,600 square feet. Walking distance to Candyland Park where you can find basketball courts, softball and baseball fields, a playground and plenty of room to play. The property is also on a triple lot so there is plenty of room to play right on the property. There are hardwood floors in the family room/dinning room, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. Conveniently located close to 434, 17-92 and minutes from i-4. Seminole county schools and an 'A' high school. Lots of square footage for the price.



(RLNE2348736)