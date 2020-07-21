All apartments in Longwood
796 Raven Avenue
796 Raven Avenue

796 Raven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

796 Raven Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home located on a corner lot right across the street from Raven Park. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and lots of space. The large open kitchen connects to the dining area with sliders to the covered lanai and pool area. The central location is great for commuting and A+ school zone. Don't delay this home wont last.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 Raven Avenue have any available units?
796 Raven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 796 Raven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
796 Raven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 Raven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 796 Raven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 796 Raven Avenue offer parking?
No, 796 Raven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 796 Raven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 796 Raven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 Raven Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 796 Raven Avenue has a pool.
Does 796 Raven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 796 Raven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 796 Raven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 Raven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 796 Raven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 796 Raven Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
