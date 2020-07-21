796 Raven Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home located on a corner lot right across the street from Raven Park. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and lots of space. The large open kitchen connects to the dining area with sliders to the covered lanai and pool area. The central location is great for commuting and A+ school zone. Don't delay this home wont last.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.