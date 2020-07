Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED AND READY 3/2 HOME IN LONGWOOD! - This great home has tile throughout, updated GRANITE counters in kitchen and both bathrooms, as well as BRAND NEW refrigerator and stove. Microwave and dishwasher are only 2 yrs old also! Fenced in backyard and with covered and screened in patio to make this a great home for you!



(RLNE4824901)