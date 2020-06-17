All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 585 Lake Wildmere Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
585 Lake Wildmere Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

585 Lake Wildmere Cove

585 Lake Wildmere Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

585 Lake Wildmere Cv, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a20908b0c0 ----
Hard wood floors throughout the bottom floor with an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures, open living room and dining room, half bath, 2 car garage and sliding glass doors leading to your lake front property are all located downstairs. Upstairs you\'ll find your bedrooms with carpet throughout and tile in the bathrooms, open space for an office or play area, the master bedroom has a mini bar with cooler with extra sit in space, large master bath with 2 shower heads and garden tub located inside your glass paned shower, his and hers sinks, large walk in closet with room for 2, modern fixtures and private balcony overlooking your beautiful lake views!

Pets accepted conditionally.

Don\'t wait! Schedule to view this brand new gorgeous home now!

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move in date.
HOA Application Fee and Approval is Required. Allow time for Office and HOA approval.
Pet fee $250 per pre-approved pet, pet application fee $25 per pet.
Administration Fee $195.
(All fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Lake Wildmere Cove have any available units?
585 Lake Wildmere Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 585 Lake Wildmere Cove have?
Some of 585 Lake Wildmere Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Lake Wildmere Cove currently offering any rent specials?
585 Lake Wildmere Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Lake Wildmere Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 Lake Wildmere Cove is pet friendly.
Does 585 Lake Wildmere Cove offer parking?
Yes, 585 Lake Wildmere Cove does offer parking.
Does 585 Lake Wildmere Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Lake Wildmere Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Lake Wildmere Cove have a pool?
No, 585 Lake Wildmere Cove does not have a pool.
Does 585 Lake Wildmere Cove have accessible units?
No, 585 Lake Wildmere Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Lake Wildmere Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Lake Wildmere Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Lake Wildmere Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 585 Lake Wildmere Cove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 BedroomsLongwood 2 Bedrooms
Longwood Apartments with BalconyLongwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College