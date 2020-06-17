585 Lake Wildmere Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a20908b0c0 ----

Hard wood floors throughout the bottom floor with an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures, open living room and dining room, half bath, 2 car garage and sliding glass doors leading to your lake front property are all located downstairs. Upstairs you\'ll find your bedrooms with carpet throughout and tile in the bathrooms, open space for an office or play area, the master bedroom has a mini bar with cooler with extra sit in space, large master bath with 2 shower heads and garden tub located inside your glass paned shower, his and hers sinks, large walk in closet with room for 2, modern fixtures and private balcony overlooking your beautiful lake views!



Pets accepted conditionally.



Don\'t wait! Schedule to view this brand new gorgeous home now!



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move in date.

HOA Application Fee and Approval is Required. Allow time for Office and HOA approval.

Pet fee $250 per pre-approved pet, pet application fee $25 per pet.

Administration Fee $195.

(All fees are subject to change without prior notice)