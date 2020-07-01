All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 521 E WARREN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
521 E WARREN AVENUE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

521 E WARREN AVENUE

521 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

521 Warren Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
In a centrally location in Longwood a cozy freshly renovated large 2 bedrooms 1 bath house with a big fenced backyard. A Large living room with tiles floor opens to a large new bright wh kitchen with granite countertop and 42 inch cabinets. A large refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top range, stainless microwave and large countertop work space. Two large bedrooms with newly installed hardwood style floor. A large newly renovated bathroom with 2 vanities, granite counter and large cabinets. Lots of closets throughout the house. New large size washer and dryer. A large fenced backyard. 1 car carport with outdoor storage. Nicely renovated in a great area of Longwood near 434 and 17-92.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 E WARREN AVENUE have any available units?
521 E WARREN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 521 E WARREN AVENUE have?
Some of 521 E WARREN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 E WARREN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
521 E WARREN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 E WARREN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 521 E WARREN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 521 E WARREN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 521 E WARREN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 521 E WARREN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 E WARREN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 E WARREN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 521 E WARREN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 521 E WARREN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 521 E WARREN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 E WARREN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 E WARREN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 E WARREN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 E WARREN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 BedroomsLongwood 2 Bedrooms
Longwood Apartments with BalconyLongwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College