521 E WARREN AVENUE

In a centrally location in Longwood a cozy freshly renovated large 2 bedrooms 1 bath house with a big fenced backyard. A Large living room with tiles floor opens to a large new bright wh kitchen with granite countertop and 42 inch cabinets. A large refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top range, stainless microwave and large countertop work space. Two large bedrooms with newly installed hardwood style floor. A large newly renovated bathroom with 2 vanities, granite counter and large cabinets. Lots of closets throughout the house. New large size washer and dryer. A large fenced backyard. 1 car carport with outdoor storage. Nicely renovated in a great area of Longwood near 434 and 17-92.