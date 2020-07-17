All apartments in Longwood
Longwood, FL
348 E. Palmetto Avenue
348 E. Palmetto Avenue

348 E Palmetto Ave · No Longer Available
Location

348 E Palmetto Ave, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

w/d hookup
courtyard
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7532c50f2 ----
JUST REDUCED! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of natural light! Great location just off of 434 in the heart of Longwood! This home has been freshly painted and has tile floors throughout! This home is available for immediate move in! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 348 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 E. Palmetto Avenue have any available units?
348 E. Palmetto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 348 E. Palmetto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
348 E. Palmetto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 E. Palmetto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 348 E. Palmetto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 348 E. Palmetto Avenue offer parking?
No, 348 E. Palmetto Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 348 E. Palmetto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 E. Palmetto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 E. Palmetto Avenue have a pool?
No, 348 E. Palmetto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 348 E. Palmetto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 348 E. Palmetto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 348 E. Palmetto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 E. Palmetto Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 E. Palmetto Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 E. Palmetto Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
