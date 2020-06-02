155 W PINE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground media room tennis court

Fantastic opportunity to live in Beautiful downtown Longwood Historic District. Super Cute 3 bed/2 bath home has been TOTALLY REMODELED and is available for rent. Unfurnished. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Attention Doctors and Nurses - walk to work at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital!! Steps away from downtown Longwood and SunRail Station. Walk to Reiter Park with tons of amenities (2 tennis courts, basketball court, playground, walking path, amphitheater, 5 pavilions, fishing pier, exercise equipment and splash pad opening late May)



Qualifications:

1. No Evictions

2. No pets

3. Must be on your job for at least a year

4. Must have good credit of at least 550

5. $50 per adult application fee - a credit and background check will be run