Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:03 AM

155 W PINE AVENUE

155 Pine Avenue · (407) 772-2274
Location

155 Pine Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
media room
tennis court
Fantastic opportunity to live in Beautiful downtown Longwood Historic District. Super Cute 3 bed/2 bath home has been TOTALLY REMODELED and is available for rent. Unfurnished. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Attention Doctors and Nurses - walk to work at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital!! Steps away from downtown Longwood and SunRail Station. Walk to Reiter Park with tons of amenities (2 tennis courts, basketball court, playground, walking path, amphitheater, 5 pavilions, fishing pier, exercise equipment and splash pad opening late May)

Qualifications:
1. No Evictions
2. No pets
3. Must be on your job for at least a year
4. Must have good credit of at least 550
5. $50 per adult application fee - a credit and background check will be run

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 W PINE AVENUE have any available units?
155 W PINE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 W PINE AVENUE have?
Some of 155 W PINE AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 W PINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
155 W PINE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 W PINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 155 W PINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 155 W PINE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 155 W PINE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 155 W PINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 W PINE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 W PINE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 155 W PINE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 155 W PINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 155 W PINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 155 W PINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 W PINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 W PINE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 W PINE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
