Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
154 West Pine Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:42 PM

154 West Pine Avenue

154 E Pine Ave · No Longer Available
Longwood
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

154 E Pine Ave, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious, one-of-a-kind custom 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Longwood available now! This beautiful home is situated on a tree-lined brick street in the heart of historic Longwood which boasts energy efficient appliances states of the art stainless steal appliances, custom wood cabinetry, granite counter tops. High-end wood flooring, large added walk-out storage room, rear-entry two-car garage, custom landscaping and so much more! Conveniently located and just minutes to the SunRail station, South Seminole Hospital, neighborhood parks and playgrounds. 1 small pet under 50 lbs. The square footage is 1783 square feet, per owner advisement.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 West Pine Avenue have any available units?
154 West Pine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 154 West Pine Avenue have?
Some of 154 West Pine Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 West Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
154 West Pine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 West Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 West Pine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 154 West Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 154 West Pine Avenue offers parking.
Does 154 West Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 West Pine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 West Pine Avenue have a pool?
No, 154 West Pine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 154 West Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 154 West Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 154 West Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 West Pine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 West Pine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 West Pine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
