154 West Pine Avenue

Amenities
Luxurious, one-of-a-kind custom 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Longwood available now! This beautiful home is situated on a tree-lined brick street in the heart of historic Longwood which boasts energy efficient appliances states of the art stainless steal appliances, custom wood cabinetry, granite counter tops. High-end wood flooring, large added walk-out storage room, rear-entry two-car garage, custom landscaping and so much more! Conveniently located and just minutes to the SunRail station, South Seminole Hospital, neighborhood parks and playgrounds. 1 small pet under 50 lbs. The square footage is 1783 square feet, per owner advisement.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.