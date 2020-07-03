All apartments in Longwood
153 Fig Tree Run

153 Figtree Run · No Longer Available
Location

153 Figtree Run, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
153 Fig Tree Run Available 06/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath single family home at 153 Fig Tree Run, Longwood, FL 32750 - 4 Bedroom, 3 bath single family home at 153 Fig Tree Run, Longwood, FL 32750
Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Central A/C. Call to schedule a viewing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Armando Guzman at 407-491-6879

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to armguzman@aol.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: I-4 East from Downtown Orlando, Take the FL-434 exit, EXIT 94, toward Longwood/Winter Spgs., Merge onto W State Road 434/FL-434 toward SunRail, Turn left onto Rangeline Rd., Turn right onto Longwood Club Pl (Gate access required), Take the 1st right onto Fig Tree Run.

(RLNE5755101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Fig Tree Run have any available units?
153 Fig Tree Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 153 Fig Tree Run have?
Some of 153 Fig Tree Run's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Fig Tree Run currently offering any rent specials?
153 Fig Tree Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Fig Tree Run pet-friendly?
No, 153 Fig Tree Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 153 Fig Tree Run offer parking?
Yes, 153 Fig Tree Run offers parking.
Does 153 Fig Tree Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Fig Tree Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Fig Tree Run have a pool?
Yes, 153 Fig Tree Run has a pool.
Does 153 Fig Tree Run have accessible units?
No, 153 Fig Tree Run does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Fig Tree Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Fig Tree Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Fig Tree Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 153 Fig Tree Run has units with air conditioning.

