153 Fig Tree Run Available 06/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath single family home at 153 Fig Tree Run, Longwood, FL 32750 - 4 Bedroom, 3 bath single family home at 153 Fig Tree Run, Longwood, FL 32750

Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Central A/C. Call to schedule a viewing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Armando Guzman at 407-491-6879



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to armguzman@aol.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: I-4 East from Downtown Orlando, Take the FL-434 exit, EXIT 94, toward Longwood/Winter Spgs., Merge onto W State Road 434/FL-434 toward SunRail, Turn left onto Rangeline Rd., Turn right onto Longwood Club Pl (Gate access required), Take the 1st right onto Fig Tree Run.



